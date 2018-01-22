Brazil’s Health Minister calls on President

BRAZIL’S Minister of Health Dr. Ricardo Jose Magalhes Barros and a delegation from that country who are currently in Guyana on an official visit to discuss areas in which the two states can strengthen cooperation, particularly in the health sector, paid a courtesy call on President David Granger last week Friday.

The meeting was held at the Ministry of the Presidency, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Georgetown. The visiting minister’s delegation included the Vice-Governor of Paran?, Ms. Maria Aparecida Borghetti and the Federal Deputy of São Paulo, Ms. Bruna Dias Furlan.

President Granger said that, the fact that the minister’s visit came so soon after his own state visit to Brazil, shows a commitment and willingness on both sides to strengthen the cordial 50-year-old diplomatic relationship. The President also noted that while Guyana welcomes cooperation in the health sector, it looks forward to deepening cooperation in other areas such as oil and gas, infrastructure and environmental security.

The delegation also met with Minister of Health Ms. Volda Lawrence and officials from the health ministry. (Ministry of the Presidency)