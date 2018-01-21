Women in Business EXPO 2018

PRESS FOR PROGRESS

WE are planning our Women in Business Expo with great enthusiasm even with challenges.

The Sonia Noel Foundation for Creative Arts (SNFCA) in collaboration with the Women’s Association for Sustainable Development will be hosting the Third Annual ‘Women in Business Expo’ on March 10-11, 2018 at the Pegasus Hotel, to mark International Women’s Day.

This day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide.

I was reflecting on the genesis of the event and it is a testimony that with discipline, focus, determination and faith, anything is possible. When you have an idea it is vital to take action for it to be a reality when I think about the lives that have been transformed because this event was created.



A few days ago, Leisa Gibson joined me on Channel 93.1 Real FM for an interview and I was looking at her with great admiration. In 2015 for the inaugural EXPO, I met this beautiful introverted beautician that just started a hair product that she was not so sure of, but in 2018 she has several natural products in other outlets other than her salon and is working on a skincare line now. That is a WOW story of exponential growth.

“Women in Business was the beginning for my hair product line. It has grown and I now have the products in outlets. My business has gone to a higher level. This expo raised my confidence as a businesswoman to a next level,” she said. Thanks again Leisa!

There are many of those stories and I will share some testimonials.

Rave Designs-Deborah Mathias

“Other than the wonderful interaction with some very strong and amazingly focused women, it encouraged me to renew my commitment to my business and at a personal level I came to understand that I am a very important part of my brand.”

Bowjay and More-Jenell Pierre

“Women in Business Expo was an ingenious initiative. It brought together women not only on a business level but created a sisterhood of women supporting women. Sonia Noel was the ideal woman to bring the WIBE to fruition, thanks to her fervent, and no-nonsense deportment.”

Melba Lagaude –Intricate Creation

“Women in Business Expo has brought me out of my comfort zone which allowed me and my business [to grow]. I have no regrets and sometimes I wonder where was that box I was in.”

Let me emphasise the fact that one of the reasons the business grew is as a result of the personal growth and mindset change. This journey encourages one to do more and be more to achieve their full potential.

The month of March will be very exciting and we are inviting you all to join us in this important celebration.

Exhibition on March 10-11: Health, Business and Technology Forum. Charting Your Course (Networking Event), Inspire You (Motivational event), An Evening with Sherry Dixon, Tea Party and Fashion Show, Book Signing, Leadership Conference and motivational session at the Berbice Prison.

The registration for exhibitors closes on January 29 and we are encouraging you to visit our FB pages Women in Business Expo for more details. We are inviting partners from various sectors to come onboard to assist us to press for progress (2018 International Women’s Day theme). Last year we saw the theme ‘Be Bold for a Change’ in action by women of all walks of life.

What are some of the things you would like to see happening for the advancement of women?

Send your comments to beyondtherunway1@gmail.com and visit our FB page Beyond the Runway we continue to enjoy this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.