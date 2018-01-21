Sugar workers seeking to invest as they anticipate their severance

WITH the closure of the sugar estates confirmed and the anticipated payouts expected this month-end, many former employees of Guysuco who have received redundancy letters are eagerly awaiting their severance.

The news that the $1.93 billion was already approved by parliament on Friday has many checking with their former superiors to see when they can go in and uplift their money, so that they can invest in something and continue to earn and live comfortable lives.

While many are simply content to await the payouts to take the step into a new phase of their lives, others have already started and are soon to reap some of the benefits.

Among those is Noel Douglas, 49, a former cane harvester attached to the Skeldon Estate who had been with the estate for 28 years. Douglas, a father of four with three currently in school ,disclosed that upon receiving his letter he immediately expanded his kitchen garden to a commercial scale. When the Guyana Chronicle visited him late Saturday afternoon, he was busy preparing new beds for ‘Poi callaloo’. He has tomatoes, bora, peppers and pak choi on his farm and said he is looking to add a few more crops.

In anticipation of his severance, Douglas said he will continue with his farm on a large scale but intends to invest in poultry after settling some outstanding bills. He disclosed that while he is sad that the estate had to close, he is not upset and understands the nature of the business and is urging his former colleagues to be positive.

“I would like to advise my other friends from the estate to have a positive mind and don’t get frustrated, there are things out there for all of us. It’s hard and will take time, but we have to keep the faith and try something. Not everybody can plant, but you have to know what will work for you,” he said.

Another worker attached to Skeldon Estate Udishteer Jairam, 56, a former Bell Loader operator, who had been with the estate since the October 1982, said he has some cattle and plans to expand his herd with his severance, but is calling on the authorities to implement stricter penalties for cattle rustling. Jairam, who lives with his wife, said he is content and happy that he will be receiving his severance, though he admitted that he is a little bit disappointed that it will be only half for now, but he sees it as a reward for his years of service.

“Things could have been worse, I am thankful for the severance because I dedicated all my life to the estate and at least I will have something to put aside. I would have preferred to work some more and then retire, but it’s okay, I have some cow, goat and sheep that I am working with now,” Jairam said.

Mukesh Purandai 52, and his son both worked at the estate for a combined 34 years and received their redundancy letters last year. Mukesh stated that upon receipt of the letters it took a while for him to come to grips, since the two main breadwinners of the home were jobless. However, with the severance being offered, he managed to recognise that it presents an opportunity for them to invest and earn while still working elsewhere.

“Right now, five of we in the house and only my daughter working. She is a teacher. I never worked anywhere else but the estate, so when we get the letter I was worried and started to panic because I feel there like everything dead. But after I realise we will get the payout, I then start to think that we will use the money and start some business and still continue to work elsewhere. So it is not as bad as people saying, but you have to know what to do with your money or what kind of job you can do,” he said.

Many workers are finding it very difficult to let go of the estates and are having a tough time finding jobs that match their skill sets. However, Henry Massey, 46, has realised that unless another company takes over the estate, “cutting cane dead’’ and has overhauled his approach toward the job industry.

“Since I get me letter, I looking for jobs and realise that what I accustom to is hard to find cause I usually home by 11 o clock and every other job is a full day, so I make up my mind and I taking any and every job that available until I find one that I am comfortable with, or until the estate open back up. I will take the lil money and put it up for hard times, because I healthy and can work right now.” he said.

Meanwhile over in Canje, Arjune Yashwardeo, 50, a former field superintendent attached to the Rose Hall Estate, said while he is happy with the severance he is hoping that another company takes over the estate in order to employ the workers in the Canje area.

“ I hope some other company takes over the estate and run it better, so they can employ the people of this area because it will be tough for all of them to get jobs but nevertheless, I am happy they will be receiving a lump sum because they can use that to clear off their debts and bills and start fresh,” he said. “Some will have some even remaining as a savings, while it may not be enough for others but we have to stop looking into the past and look towards the future.”

The government has been receiving a lot of criticism from the opposition and GAWU, stating they acted irresponsibly by laying off the workers. However, this was challenged by the Minister of Agriculture at an outreach in Berbice recently, when he disclosed that more than 50 percent of the workers that should have been laid off were retained by various ministries, while those that were sent off are being compensated.

“To say that that government and GUYSUCO woke up one day and decided to close down the estate is a misrepresentation of facts. We have been discussing this issue since 2016 in parliament, while at the same time GUYSUCO’s management spoke to their employees,” the minister said. The minister continued that through the government’s intervention, they were able to reduce the number of employees by more than half. “I agree that 4,000 employees on the breadline are a lot, but that figure should have been close to 9,000 employees. However, the NDIA has taken on the responsibility of the drainage under GUYSUCO’s control as well as the staff. Same for the staff of the community centres — they are now under the control of the Ministry of Communities. Dispensaries and healthcare staff are now taken care of by the Ministry of Public Health. Employees are being transferred where staff from one estate are now

being employed at other estates as in the case of the workers from Rose Hall now working at Albion and Blairmont, so the government is acting responsibly,” The minister said.

The position of the opposition and the unions have now shifted on Friday to that of cooperation with the administration to find

solutions for the laid-off employees. This news was met with mixed views, since many felt they were betrayed by the unions into striking, whereas they could have earned more rather than being laid off. Others are happy that finally, the opposition has decided to embrace cooperation for the benefit of the workers.