More than Books Part 1

The National Library – “The People’s University”

By Gibron Rahim

THE National Library is a familiar sight to the people of Georgetown. The institution, which will celebrate 110 years in existence in 2019, is the headquarters of Guyana’s public library service. The institution though, and indeed libraries in general, is more than a place to borrow books. The National Library plays numerous crucial roles in the community, even as it adjusts to today’s digital age.

The institution now known as the National Library of Guyana opened its doors in 1909. The Scottish-American philanthropist Andrew Carnegie donated £7,000 toward its construction. The library was a part of the family of Carnegie libraries that rose in the early 20th Century. The Pepperpot Magazine was able to sit down with the some of the staff of the library to learn more about the institution’s historical and evolving role in the community and Guyana.

The National Library, explained Chief Librarian, Emiley King, personifies the role of libraries as “the people’s university’. “We seek to provide books of all natures,” King said. “We are also moving toward technology, even though we’re not moving as fast as we would like to because of financial challenges, etc.”

The library, she said, is growing, has grown and will continue to grow. She noted that the National Library is tasked with performing a dual role. As of 1972, the institution has been a national library. This role charges it with preserving our country’s literature for future generations. The other role is that of a public library which has a more recreational aspect.

While acknowledging that the National Library has lost membership in some instances over the years, the Chief Librarian, along with Deputy Chief Librarian Nadine Moore, noted that the institution has been embarking on extension programmes and activities that have been bringing back members and readers to the library.

“Those activities stem from the juvenile, adult and the reference department,” Moore said. Among these activities is the Champion Readers Competition in the juvenile department. She also noted that the Preschool Literacy Programme, a collaboration with the Ministry of Social Protection, will soon be coming on board in that department. Activities in the adult department include the Gillian Thompson Reading Challenge and the On the Road to Safety Essay Competition.

The National Library’s reference department is responsible for the annual debating competition, a spelling bee and, very shortly, a Smart Skills literacy programme for adults. “The National Library is still, and will, continue working to improve literacy in Guyana,” Moore emphasised.

GOING THE DIGITAL ROUTE

She acknowledged that, while persons may question the relevance of libraries given the digital age, the library is moving in the direction of being more digital. In fact, the library hopes to begin offering e-books and e-journals as early as next year. “We, as a national library, are embracing technology,” she said.

Annis Craig, another professional librarian, noted that the library is trying to expand its role by acting as a community-based centre. The goal is to have programmes that include the entire community. She explained that they are currently trying to revamp the services offered at the library’s 21 centres, in terms of including the community. She noted that they are currently working on rolling out pilots for three of the centres with a launch goal set for before the end of the first quarter of this year. “We are working toward continuous improvement of provided services to our Guyanese public,” said Craig.

Among the technological developments the National Library is working toward is the introduction of the Koha System. Developed in New Zealand, Koha is an open source online public access catalogue. King explained that funding had allowed the National Library to begin an online catalogue in 2012. Unfortunately, challenges presented themselves. “With technology,” she said, “You need to have the human resource.”

While the staff can input the data, there is the need for IT professionals when issues such as server and internet connection problems. She explained that the National Library is unable to pay enough to retain the services of a software engineer or a systems librarian. This has necessitated looking to the Diaspora for assistance. “We’ve been actively looking at entities, such as the Peace Corps, to see whether we could acquire the services of a systems librarian,” King also noted.

A system librarian would go a long way toward assisting a greater integration of technology. Retaining those services for two or three years would enable the staff to really push the expansion of the library’s digital expansion.

OPEN TO PARTNERSHIPS

She noted that the library has had a measure of support from the University of Guyana in terms of access to that institution’s software engineer. However, his duties have limited the amount of assistance the individual has been able to render. The National Library then is actively seeking partnerships, one whereby the staff can be trained.

The National Library faces numerous challenges in fulfilling its mandate. One of the major challenges to its role as a depository of Guyana’s literature is providing adequate conditions. King noted that the humidity of Guyana’s tropical climate affects the preservation of papers and the books in the Library’s rare book collection. Craig noted too that the Library’s activities are tempered by financial constraints. She noted that these constraints affect the institution’s ability to fully embrace technology.

Further challenges and more on the National Library’s enduring role in the community will continue next week.