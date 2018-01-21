House approves members for ERC

THE National Assembly on Friday approved the names of 10 persons to serve on the Ethnic Relations Commission following the adoption of the Third Report of the Standing Committee on Appointments.

The motion for adoption of the report was moved by Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton.

The National Assembly also approved appointment of the following persons from the following categories as members of the Ethnic Relations Commission: Christian bodies, Dr. John O. Smith; Hindu bodies, Sister Rajkumarie Singh; Muslim bodies, Mr. Roshan Khan; Labour movement, Norris Emanuel Witter; Private Sector Organisations, Major-General (Retd.) Norman Mclean; Youth Organisations, Mr. Deodat Persaud; Women’s Organisations, Ms. Ruth Howard; Cultural/Ethnic Bodies, Afro-Guyanese, Mr. Barrington Braithwaite; Indo-Guyanese, Mr. Neaz Subhan and Indigenous bodies, Mr. Ashton Simon

Minister Norton disclosed that there were nine meetings of the committee, but difficulties were encountered with the Indo-Guyanese body.

He acknowledged that more consultations with the citizens would have been welcomed. However, he told the House that persons were not as responsive even when the deadlines were extended. The opposition raised concerns with the length of time it took for persons to be appointed to the commission.

Minister Norton said while an earlier time would have been appropriate for such an important body, there were several hindrances to the process. He expressed satisfaction that the appointments have been approved. The last ERC was dissolved in 2011.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly also adopted the Fourth and Fifth Reports of the Standing Committee on Appointments to address matters relating to the appointment of the accountant and attorney-at-law of the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Surendra Lall Boodhoo has been appointed as the Accountant of the FIU, while Yonette Romao Scarville has been appointed the attorney-at-law. Dr. Norton moved the motion, which is in keeping with the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Amendment Act 2015. The two persons were selected by the Parliamentary Committee on appointments from shortlists provided, based on applications in response to public advertisements.

Dr. Norton told the House that the position of accountant was advertised and subsequently 10 persons were shortlisted, but nine were interviewed after one applicant withdrew. After deliberations, the committee reached a decision by majority and recommended Surendra Lall Boodhoo as a suitable person to be appointed as the accountant of the FIU.

According to the minister, the committee had advertised for the position of attorney-at-law and subsequently shortlisted six applicants, but interviewed five, since one applicant withdrew. Scarville was subsequently appointed by majority selection.

The Social Cohesion Minister said there were 20 meetings of the committee. The opposition raised concerns with the time it took for appointments to be made; however, the minister explained to the House that there were several challenges to the process. He expressed satisfaction that approval has been granted by both sides of the House for the appointments to be made.