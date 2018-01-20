GWI promises to address concerns of Canje residents

THE Guyana Water Incorporated GWI)has pledged to review and address complaints of high meter readings, and water with high iron content by residents of Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje, Berbice.

Managing Director, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, after listening to their concerns, reassured customers that GWI is committed to delivering potable water of World Health Organisation (WHO)standard.

He was at the time addressing residents at a public meeting held by the GWI at the Fort Ordnance Primary School.

He assured residents that the GWI will be flushing all lines and introducing SeaQuest, a product which will remove the presence of iron in the water so as to significantly improve its quality.

The product at reference, Dr. Van West-Charles said, will serve as a temporary solution until such time as a treatment plant being constructed in Sheet Anchor is up and running.

He said, too, that in light of their testimonies, GWI management will be exploring ways of waiving a portion of the customers’ outstanding debts to reflect their normal rates.

It was also agreed at the meeting that residents will only begin paying a metered rate, once they are satisfied with the quality of water they are receiving, following the introduction of SeaQuest.

“GWI will continue to install meters in the area due to the agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB),” Dr. Van West-Charles said, adding that GWI is also moving to meter the entire country.

According to GWI’s Executive Director of Operations, Mr. Dwayne Shako, “Prior to the upgrading and installation of water meters, GWI’s customer field representatives will be visiting residences and businesses to verify that the account information is in order to update or correct accounts on the GWI database.

“We are appealing to all customers to cooperate with the GWI staff and contractors conducting the survey, and those conducting the upgrades, since the programme will significantly improve the service provided by GWI.”

GWI is also appealing to all domestic and commercial customers to support its country-wide “Metering Programme” in its quest to meter 100 per cent of its customers.