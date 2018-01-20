Fruitful talks …GAWU, NAACIE pledge to work with gov’t to fix sugar industry

GOVERNMENT and the sugar unions on Friday agreed to work together to resolve the issues within the industry and President David Granger urged all stakeholders to put aside all prejudices and partisan interests for the national good.

President Granger and some senior members of his cabinet, including Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, met the President and members of the GAWU and the NAACIE to discuss the future of the sugar industry. According to the Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP), the meeting lasted approximately two hours and the stakeholders were able to find common ground.

The unions agreed to cooperate fully with government to find a solution that would benefit all stakeholders. In his address to representatives of the unions, President Granger said Friday’s meeting represented the start of talks between the sides, so that consensus can be reached soonest on the way forward. “This is a national matter. It is not a partisan one. It involves human beings, households and families. We are conscious of the foresighted nature and we cannot ignore the context of the issue that we face. We cannot continue something that is not competitive. We are bailing out the industry at $1B per month and that is simply not sustainable.”

We all lose

President Granger added: “If workers have to go home then we all lose, as it will have an impact on the economic growth of the country. Government will not win, the unions will not win and the workers will not win if the industry is crippled. We will all lose. Nobody is against the sugar industry. The government and the unions should engage until the issue is resolved. Let us use this opportunity to show flexibility and ensure that livelihoods are saved,” the President was quoted as saying.

The head-of-state noted that while there are differences of opinion on the matter, he does not believe in walkouts or refusals to cooperate. He made it clear that government and the unions must work together to formalise a solution that would impact positively, the lives of the affected workers. Observers said that the President’s presence at the meeting was strategic and effective.

GAWU satisfied

President of GAWU, Komal Chand, expressed much satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, and noted that the union is now committed to working with the administration to draft feasible solutions. “We have listened and we are satisfied that you are concerned with the issues. We are ready to work along with the government to explore the options and we are going to give our best to see the situation out. You are right that there are no winners in this and we are willing… We are certainly pleased with this meeting.

This is the first meeting [for the year] we have been able to have with the government and we believe that the meeting took place in a positive atmosphere and we recognise that the government itself pays attention and I think that it is a good beginning,” said Chand, a veteran trade unionist and politician. GAWU’s President said it is important that stakeholders are engaged and are seeking positive solutions. “We are pleased. From GAWU, we are very pleased and it spells out that the future engagements are in the interest of the workers, the industry and the country,” he said.

In a subsequent statement, GAWU said the President’s remarks were welcomed and noted that the unions (GAWU and NACCIE) have recognised the importance of working along with the administration to find acceptable solutions to the sugar situation which affects thousands of Guyanese.

GAWU said since February 2017 it shared its ideas with the government on securing and saving the industry but to no avail, but added that the union “recognised that financing could be a challenge.” That aside, the body maintained its position against the privatisation of the Skeldon, Rose Hall and East Demerara estates, but expressed hope that should government go ahead with its plan, there must be “purposeful measures to ensure that the arrangements involved in the sale of the costly assets were transparent and above reproach.”

Assistance to workers

The union also spoke of possible assistance in ensuring that the workers’ sustenance and remuneration are protected under new ownership. Protection of the workers’ rights through collective bargaining and recognition of the labour laws were also discussed.

“In this event, we did note that provision of land to workers for agricultural purposes may arise, since all workers may not be re-employed. Similarly, there was strong need for adequate safety nets to be provided to this group of workers,” the union stated. The meeting was also attended by Vice-President and Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan; Vice-President and Minister of Indigenous People’s Affairs, Sydney Allicock; Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder; Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan and Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma. Government and the unions will meet again at a date to be determined.