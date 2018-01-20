‘Don’t lose faith’

…IUF secretary tells sugar workers

AS the country seeks to find resolutions to the issues plaguing its sugar industry, Guyanese workers in the sector are being urged to remain steadfast and to not lose hope.

This appeal comes from Regional Secretary of the International Union of Food, Agricultural, Hotel, Restaurant, Catering, Tobacco and Allied Workers Association (IUF), Clifton Grant.

He made these comments at the regional IUF two-day meeting which began on Thursday, January 18, at the Grand Coastal Hotel. There, the body met to discuss regional priorities and to deliberate on strategies for several matters affecting workers in the Caribbean, such as the laying off of some 4,000 Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) workers.

Grant, a Jamaican national, said that Guyana is not alone in its struggles as his country has also experienced its fair share of sugar troubles, whereby the workforce was reduced by more than half by Chinese investors.

As such, he cautioned: “We are saying to our colleagues here that they need to really ensure that whoever is guiding the divestment process, that they do the necessary checks to make sure that whoever takes it over really contributes to the advancement of the industry.”

This was made in reference to the government’s plan to cushion the impact of retrenchment in certain estates which will either be privatised, divested or diversified.

In addition, President Granger had announced that some 500 employees from the West and East Demerara Estates have been engaged in regards to receiving training in other fields such as masonry, carpentry, mechanical and electrical work, plumbing and small business enterprise. Thus far, over 100 of the employees have signalled their willingness.

The IUF regional secretary said that while it is unfortunate that upon laying off, the workers did not receive their severances immediately, he implores that they remain strong and do not give in to the pressures.

“The workers are out there and they are suffering and you hear the report that people are taking their lives… Losing hope to the extent that they are deciding that they are not going to stay on this side of the world any longer…that’s very painstaking for all of us,” Grant expressed. He admonished: “I’m saying to the workers: Don’t lose faith.

Together we stand…this is not the first struggle that we are engaged in and once we stay together we remain strong.” He then further re-established the IUF’s determination to ensure that the workers are properly represented by the necessary unions. “As a region we need to commit ourselves to continue supporting the Guyanese workers and Trade Unions to ensure that the workers are treated fairly,” Grant stated.