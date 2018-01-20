487 students to participate in National Cadet Corps

FOUR hundred and eighty-seven students from six target schools have been identified to participate in the re-launched of the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

This was disclosed by Training Officer of the Guyana People’s Militia, Major Eon Murray during the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) launch of the NCC on Friday at Hope Secondary School, East Coast Demerara.

At the event were Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton, Minister of Education Nicolette Henry, Chief Education Officer Marcel Huston, Chief of Staff of the GDF Brigadier Patrick West, regional officials and special invitees.

The NCC is collaborating with the Ministry of Social Cohesion, the Ministry of Education and the Guyana Defence Force .

The programme is being viewed as a meaningful endeavour which is aimed at offering youths the opportunity to learn and expand their sources of interaction, other than via the use of social media.

It is structured to expose participants to academic and adventure training of a military nature and is geared at producing well-rounded individuals, good citizens and future leaders. The first phase of the programme will target students aged between 12-16 in selected schools in Regions Three, Four, Six, Nine and 10. It will eventually be expanded to other regions.

Major Eon Murray in his address said that the duration of the programme is intended to be for four years on a continuous basis, while training will be done using six-month blocks.

He explained that training will be conducted one day per week and some weekends will be required and at the end of each block, participants will be identified to undergo leadership assessment in order to be promoted.

The method used for teaching will be basic, intermediate, advanced and elite level, the training officer said. As the cadet company is formed it will also be featured on regional and international parades and ceremonial activities.

Further, the major said training will be conducted at identified schools, militia drill halls and other approved training areas.

He noted that the first year of training will focus on sustainability, feasibility and expansion, which will be managed by a national oversight committee.

Major Murray noted that the training instructors will consist of both males and females drawn from the reserve component of the Guyana People’s Militia.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff Brigadier Patrick West in his address urged students and parents to seize the opportunity presented, since the force will remain devoted to the success of the venture.

“Our commitment to development of youths in our society has always been evident. This corps marks another approach and involvement of our force through the Guyana People’s Militia with our youths in society,” the Chief of Staff said. “This pilot for the initial year will remain our primary project for a period of one year. We intend to extend to other areas and other schools as the programme grows, based on identifiable, focused areas.”

Brigadier West thanked the teachers, students, the GDF team and all stakeholders involved in the initiative.

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton said the course appears to be quite exciting, especially the aspects of handling disasters and life-saving activities.

He said there will be skills sharing and aspects of hunting and training in the preservation of food and construction of improvised shelters.

Dr. Norton congratulated all those who had an input into the contents of the programme and curriculum as learning foreign languages will also be an important aspect of the course.

Minister of Education Nicolette Henry said when the ministry reviewed the proposed training, she was elated to see the range of areas covered in the materials.

Further, the Education Minister encouraged students to enrol in the programme as it would provide leadership qualities, capacity and character.

“No matter what field our cadets choose to provide service, it is important to have capacity and character. And this programme can certainly assist in preparing our young people for future service,” she said.

Minister Henry noted that students who attend the National Youth Corps at school will be leaders who will set examples for their peers and communities.

“Programmes such as this cadet corps, I have no doubt will assist our young people to better understand their role as the nation-builders of Guyana and I look forward to [a] fruitful and beneficial partnership between the Education Ministry and the GDF,” Minister Henry said.

She explained that the collaboration by all stakeholders thus far gives the ministry confidence that the programme will be a success.