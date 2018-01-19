Baramita woman dies after husband beats her

A 21-year old Baramita woman succumbed to injuries she sustained following a beating at the hands of her partner on Wednesday night.

Dead is Laurenta David, a mother of one.

Reports are that the woman was beaten by her partner, whose name was given as “Abdool”, on Wednesday night following an argument at the North West District community. The woman was taken to the health centre in the area and was being prepared to be air-dashed to the city when she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday night.

Reports are that the couple’s four- year relationship had been stormy and the two would often accuse each other of infidelity. Following the incident, the man left the area and is being sought by the police.

Police are investigating the incident.