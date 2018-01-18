This woman deserves justice

Dear Editor,

I REFER to an article in Stabroek News, of January 06, 2018, “Mother says offered $8M to settle case against Muslim scholar accused of raping boys.”

It is obvious that there are forces that are hell bent on helping the alleged sexual abuser to avoid a court appearance that may lead to a possible conviction and condign sentence. And this is not difficult to discern; for since 2012 when charges were initially instituted against the defendant and committal confirmed in 2014, there has been a pattern of what can be described as inexplicable postponements that culminated in certain strategic documents reported missing from the case file.

This, as we all know through the years at the height of its numerous occurrences under the last regime, is designed to bring about a dismissal. However, the fact of the re-construction of the missing documents was, I believe, due to the high profile nature of the case.

Cards on the table – the alleged act is an abomination. The fact of a reported $8M being offered to the mother of the victims for settlement– “cheque book justice’’, as described by a former Bar Association President – speaks of the pressure being brought to bear on this woman, who is fighting a lone battle for justice.

It is surprising, that for the many groups/organisations and well-known public personalities that have been speaking out against sexual abuse and domestic violence, only Red Thread, as far as I am aware, have uttered a word in connection with this matter, or on behalf of the victims and their mother.

Editor, it is even noted that there were some persons, reported to be part of the Movement Against Parking Meters, protesting outside of City Hall, against the manner that the latter authorities have dealt with the matter of an alleged sexual abuse of a minor in its precincts.

It was commendable, except that it should be asked whether such action was not one of convenience, designed to further up the ante against the Mayor and Council! If it were genuine, then such a case involving the cleric ought to have attracted similar action.

As a nation, we have to understand that the brutal act of sexual abuse ought not to be incidents of selective convenience, but instead must attract the unanimous and unconditional condemnation of ALL sectors, irrespective of ethnicity, or social standing.

Finally, the pattern is clear to frustrate this woman, thereby forcing her to eventually abandon her pursuit of justice for her children. The fact that she has refused the cheque book inducement, speak volumes as to her morality and determination to go the distance in challenging this national evil of sexual abuse. What about her safety, since she has reported that herself and children are “continually tormented” by “strange men passing by their house and taking photographs of them”?

Are the relevant authorities aware of this, and if so what is being done? Such tactics are undisguised intimidation – to cause fear. How can society, with all those voices, allow such a shameful travesty to continue before its very eyes? Is it because this woman and her family are less privileged? She deserves justice for her children, no more or less, as in all similar circumstance.

Regards

Earle Hamilton