Teen charged for sex with seven-year-old

A 16-year-old male was on Wednesday remanded to prison for engaging in sexual activity with his seven-year-old cousin.

The teen appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and the matter was heard behind closed doors.

The indictable offence alleged that during the month of January 2017 at Charlotte Street, Georgetown, the teen engaged in sexual activity with a child under the age of 16. The teen was remanded to prison until January 25.

According to reports, the teen and his cousin lived in the same home where it is alleged that he had sexual intercourse with the boy. The mother of the child later found out and reported it to the police.