Soldier charged for a series of robberies

WITH the mandate of protecting and serving citizens, a Guyana Defence Force Lance corporal was on Wednesday charged for a series of armed robberies committed around Georgetown with the use of a CG motorcycle.

Jamal Hazel, 21, of ‘A’ Field Sophia, appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman charged with three counts of armed robbery and two firearm-related charges.

Particulars of the first charge allege that Hazel, while being in the company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Andrea Herdessy of a $210,000 cellphone along with $400,000 cash.

It is further alleged that they robbed Herdessy of $4.6M cash, property of Corrida DeJesus. Herdessy had just collected the $4.6M from a mining company in Alberttown in favour of DeJesus on the day in question.

However, as the woman approached her Kitty home, she was ambushed by the accused at gunpoint and relieved of her handbag with the items mentioned . The accused escaped on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Hazel was further charged with being in the company of another and armed with a gun while robbing Boodram Hemraj of a weeding machine valued $100,000 on January 10 at North Road.

It is reported that Hemraj was in North Road weeding when armed gun men confronted him on a motor bike and relieved him of the weeding machine.

Additionally, the solider was charged for being in possession of a .38 pistol along with nine matching rounds when he was not a licensed firearm holder, on January 13 at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown.

Police Prosecutor, Arwin Moore explained that on January 13, policemen acting on information received, went to a house at Middle Road, La Penitence and found the gun. Hazel, Moore noted, was not at the house but his aunt told ranks that the firearm belonged to her nephew.

The lance corporal denied all of the charges while his attorney, George Thomas, told the court that his client was on duty at Camp Stephenson, Timehri, when most of the robberies were carried out.

Prosecutor Moore ,while objection to bail, explained that prior to Hazel appearing before Magistrate Latchman, he was placed before the Providence Magistrate Court for similar charges. Magistrate Latchman remanded Hazel until January 30.