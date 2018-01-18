Remanded on cycle theft charge

A 45-year-old man accused of stealing a bicycle was on Wednesday remanded to prison by City Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

Mark Mangal is accused of stealing a bicycle from Oslyn Watson, valued$13,000 on January 12 at Barr Street, Kitty.

The unrepresented man pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The victim’s wife who was in court explained to the magistrate that Mangal threatened to harm her family since she was the one who saw him removing the bicycle from their Barr Street home.

Magistrate Azore remanded Mangal until January 22 when the matter will be recalled before Magistrate Annett Singh.