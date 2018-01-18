Man arrested after soldier of phone

Police on Thursday morning arrested a suspect shortly after a Guyana Defence Force rank was robbed by knife-wielding, bicycle bandits in the city.

According to the police , a member of the Joint Services was robbed of his cellular phone by three bandits around 0200hrs while walking along High and D’ Urban Streets with a colleague.

The suspects pounced on the soldier and relieved him of his mobile phone. The victims fled the scene and in the process , they encountered a passing police patrol. One of the suspects was arrested a short distance from where the robbery occurred , the police noted.