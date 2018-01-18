Lance Corporal on manslaughter charge for murder of vendor

-granted $800, 000 bail

A 50-year-old Lance Corporal attached to the City Constabulary was Thursday charged for manslaughter for unlawfully killing 34-year-old Marlon Fredericks last Sunday.

Gregory Bascom of West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plea to the indictable charge.

Particulars of the charge alleged that Bascom unlawfully killed Fredericks on January 14 at Regent Road, Bourda, Georgetown.

Bascom’s attorney, Roger Yearwood during an application for bail deemed the killing an “unfortunate incident.”

The attorney went on say that his client was operating within the course of his duties.Prosecutor, Celine Evans made no objection to bail but requested that report conditions be attached.

The Chief Magistrate released Bascom on $800,000 bail and adjourned the matter until February 12. The man was ordered to lodge his passport with the court and report every Friday until the completion of the trial into the matter.

On January 13, Fredericks, of Tiger Bay, Georgetown, was apprehended by officers from the City Constabulary for a number of simple larceny transgressions during which time he was beaten and assaulted.

Fredericks was kept in custody at the entity’s Bourda Outpost and it is alleged that he attempted to flee custody and was shot as a result the following day. His mother Claudette Fredericks had gone to visit him and reportedly witnessed the shooting.

A post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was as a result of complication to his lower back due to gunshot wound.