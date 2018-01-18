Fly Jamaica must publicly apologise to passengers

Dear Editor

PASSENGERS of Fly Jamaica OJ275 out of JFK airport last Saturday went through a nightmare none of them ever wish to experience ever again. First of all the flight was pushed back from its original 12 noon departure to 5:00 pm (on Fly Jamaica website) then to a further 9:00 pm. But guess what? Passengers were being informed that they still must check in at the original check in time at 9:00am and that they may not get on the flight if they wait to check in later. I was told by my travel agent that the airline only have the airport counter for three hours that morning and that was why they needed passengers to check in extra early. So we arrived that morning to check in for a flight that would leave later that night.

After checking in we were advised to go back home and return to clear immigration at around 7:00pm. I have never heard of such practice in my life. Anyway, we went back home and returned in the night. The nightmare was just beginning. 9:00pm passed. No flight departed. We still waited and waited at the gate. There was no Fly Jamaica aircraft in sight. And to add to passengers’ frustration, there were no announcements. We sat there waiting, hoping and praying to get out of NY and on to our destination. Countless international flights were checking in, boarding and leaving and Fly Jamaica 275 could not. Then around 10:00pm the plane arrived at the gate. Then it was announced that boarding would be 10:45pm. This was not so. We waited and waited. 10:45pm came and went. It was until 11:30pm then they boarded. The flight didn’t leave until around 1:00 a.m Sunday. Why ? You mean to tell me after all the horror Dynamic Airways put us through, this airline is doing the same?

Days before Christmas it was also a nightmare. Why aren’t these issues and specific cases not highlighted in the media? I am terrified at what might happen on my return flight. This must not happen again.

Leon Suseran