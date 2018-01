Five Venezuelans and two Guyanese were on Wednesday arrested in a major fuel smuggling bust at the mouth of the Pomeroon River.

In a statement police said a joint operation by ranks of the Guyana Energy Agency and the Guyana Police Force shortly after lunch at the mouth of the Pomeroon River resulted in the arrest of five Venezuelans and two Guyanese in a vessel with a quantity of unmarked fuel. Investigations are in progress.