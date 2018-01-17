Woman wounded in Leopold Street drive-by shooting

A woman was wounded on Wednesday morning during a drive-by shorting at Leopold Street in the city.

The woman, who has been identified only as “Jacqueline” , was reportedly struck by a bullet during the shooting which is said to have been gang-related. The police later cordoned-off the scene at the corner of Leopold and Bred Streets after the shooting , which occurred sometime after 1100hrs .

The woman was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) as police investigate the incident.