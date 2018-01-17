Drug link seen in Pomeroon killings

…cops recover arms, ammunition

AS detectives continue to probe Sunday’s execution of two Pomeroon farmers, investigations so far point to the possibility that the incident may have been drug-related.

According to the police, investigators have discovered a cache of arms and ammunition as well as a quantity of dried cannabis, alleged to be the belongings of one of the deceased.

Ambrose Baharally , 28 and Martin Godette , 23, both of whom are residents of the Pomeroon River, were killed execution-style on Sunday afternoon. The gunmen later escaped by boat.

On Monday morning, the police at Charity on the Essequibo Coast detained two persons to assist with the investigation into the murders of the two best friends. One of the persons detained is the widow of one of the victims. Relatives reported that another farmer, who was in the vicinity of the two men when they were gunned down, was hauled in for questioning on Monday.

The police reported that while being questioned, one of the detainees led the lawmen to a location where a bag was retrieved and examined. The bag contained one 9mm Beretta pistol with a magazine , a .38 revolver , a large quantity of ammunition including 16 live cartridges , 21 live .38 rounds ,19 live 9mm rounds as well as 51 grams of cannabis.

The police swabbed the hands of the two deceased as well as both detainees for gunpowder residue. Relatives of Godette reported that the young man’s death came as a shock to the family. They said they were not familiar with anyone who may have wanted to harm the young farmer.

The investigation is ongoing.