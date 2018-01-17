Arif Bulkan to be sworn in as Justice of Appeal

HUMAN rights lawyer, Dr Christopher Arif Bulkan is to be sworn in today as an acting Justice of Appeal, the Ministry of the Presidency confirmed on Tuesday.

Back in September 2017, Dr. Bulkan was nominated by Cabinet for candidature to represent Guyana on the United Nations Human Rights Committee (UNHRC). He also was former lecturer at the University of the West Indies with specialisations in Public Law, Constitutional Law, Caribbean Human Rights Law, and International Human Rights Law.

He also co-founded the Faculty of Law UWI Rights Advocacy Project (U-RAP) at the Cave Hill campus, which is a group of law professors who engage in both litigation and advocacy aimed at promoting human rights.

Dr Bulkan has been involved in human rights advocacy for many years and has worked to establish and defend the rights of vulnerable and marginalised communities, including indigenous peoples, LGBT persons and persons living with HIV/AIDS. He has also been involved in public advocacy against the death penalty, both regionally and at events sponsored by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.