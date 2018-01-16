Vendor was shot in the back-autopsy

A POST-MORTEM examination performed on the body of Marlon Fredericks who was shot dead on Sunday by a City Constable, revealed that the cause of death was as a result of complication to his lower back due to gunshot wound.

The autopsy was performed by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh on Monday and the body was handed over to relatives for burial. Fredericks who was mentally ill was arrested on Saturday by a city constable and was fatally shot the next day (Sunday), during an alleged escape bid in front of the City Constabulary’s Regent Street, Bourda office.

Fredericks, 34, a resident of Tiger Bay, Georgetown, was according to reports shot and killed in the presence of his mother who had gone to the outpost to visit him.

Police said Fredericks who was in custody for assaulting a peace officer and simple larceny, allegedly forced his way out of the lockup when it was opened to let out another prisoner to use the toilet.

A struggle reportedly ensued between the victim and a lance corporal who tried to restrain him, and in the process the prisoner (victim) ran out the outpost and was fatally shot once in the lower back by the lance corporal. The service revolver used in the shooting, along with eight live rounds and a spent shell have been handed over to the police. The constabulary officer involved in the shooting is also in police custody assisting with the investigations.

Relatives said Fredericks attended St. Joseph’s High School and President’s College. He had successfully completed eight CXC subjects but had been suffering from a mental condition for quite some time. He was said to be a drug addict who used to buy and sell small items from Chinese shops.