THE dream of a mother to see her sons has finally been realised almost one year after she was doused with a corrosive substance allegedly by their father.

Twenty-seven-year-old Shondell Williamson can finally see with her right eye, after undergoing multiple surgeries and treatment in the United States, which was facilitated by the non-profit organization, Saving Hands Emergency Aid (SHEA).

Shondell became emotional as she recalled how it felt to finally lay eyes on her children. ” I video call my sons, my big one was like mommy you could see me and I say yes, the first thing that came out of his mouth was mommy what colour I got on, it was really nice that I could see my son face, I could see the laugh on their faces, my mother and sisters’ face.”

It was January 19, 2017, in New Amsterdam that Shondell’s jealous ex-lover disguised as a female and doused her with the substance that disfigured her entire face, nose, eye, and upper body. Restoration in her one eye means the world to Shondell, even though she still has a long road ahead. “It’s really exciting because for so long, this is the day I was waiting for and I know more is ahead of me.”

On December 15, 2017, she underwent a gruelling eight hours surgery. It was a difficult one that almost never happened. “It was very difficult, but thank you all for your prayers, God does answer prayers because despite the surgeon was thinking about giving up, there was something behind him that was pushing him.” SHEA founder, Lori Narine further explained the challenges doctors encountered while attempting to save Shondell’s sight. “During the surgery doctors several times just wanted to stop and close up her eyes because they faced so many difficulties, they couldn’t find the centre of her eyes they couldn’t find anything really in her eyes the acid had burnt most of her eyes out…the doctor who is leading her medical team was so moved by her story and courage, and there was this force behind him that kept pushing him to continue.”

“First, I could only figure out a shadow if somebody passes by and the light I could have noticed it on and off…I could actually notice if someone is standing in front of me, it’s hard for me to figure out colour right now though and small letters, but I have my tablet I will go on it, I can figure out the TV.”

For the first time, she can see the extent of her injuries but still, this woman who is a source of inspiration refuses to allow it to dampen her spirits. “Being like this is not an easy task for me but I always keep a smile on my face, I don’t let my trouble get me down, I think about what blessing I am going to be to others…I could actually see my hand…the bruises the scars on my skin.”

The man responsible for her condition, Alfred De-Jonge, had journeyed from Linden to Berbice after Shondell had finally summoned the courage to end their 10-year abusive relationship and doused her while screaming, “if I can’t have you, no one will.” He then escaped in a waiting car. He is now facing an attempted murder charge and remains behind bars, awaiting trial. Before leaving for the U.S. Shondell had called on him to accept responsibility for submitting their children to this level of suffering.