Teen phone thief remanded

CITY Magistrate Judy Latchman on Monday remanded a 17-year-old East Ruimveldt resident to prison for the offence of robbery under arms.

It is alleged that the youth, on January12 at Stabroek Market, Georgetown, while being in the company of others and armed with a knife, robbed Ajay Kumar of a phone valued $150,000. The unrepresented teen denied the charge.

Police Prosecutor, Delon Sullivan objected to the teen being granted bail on the grounds of the serious nature of the offence.

According to the facts presented in court by Sullivan, on the day in question the victim and a friend were at the Stabroek Market when the defendant along with another person, went up to Kumar and placed a knife at his neck and took away his phone.

The defendant made his escape but was caught by a police mobile patrol in the area and the phone was found in his possession.

The Magistrate ruled in favour of the prosecution and remanded the accused until January 29.