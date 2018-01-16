Police comb Pomeroon for farmers’ killers

POLICE investigators on Monday revisited the crime scene at Grant Stelling Hope, Pomeroon River where two young men were executed on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday , investigators reportedly hauled in a farmer for questioning in relation to the gruesome murders of Ambrose “Jadge” Baharally, 28, a farmer of Grant Stelling Hope, Lower Pomeroon River and his best friend , Martin Godette, 23, a farmer of Friendship Canal, also on the Lower Pomeroon River.

Relatives of Godette, speaking with the Guyana Chronicle from Charity, said that the police questioned a man who may have witnessed what transpired at the scene of the shooting at Grant Stelling Hope. The man is said to have given a detailed statement to the police.

Reports are that investigators journeyed to the scene on Monday afternoon, looking for clues as they continue to investigate the deaths of the two men. An aunt of Godette told this publication that the death of the young man, who is the only son of his parents, has left the community in a state of shock.

Godette is the son of a popular headteacher at Friendship, Lower Pomeroon.

”We don’t want any problems, we just want to have him rest in peace,” the woman said between sobs. Recounting the events of Sunday afternoon, she said, Godette’s mother received a call at around 16:20 hrs, about an hour after the shooting and was told that her son was critically injured. The woman said relatives subsequently travelled to Charity late Sunday afternoon and were informed of the demise of the men. The bodies were brought to the area around 20:00hrs, she noted.

Police said the two men sustained gunshot wounds to their heads after which the suspects fled the scene by boat.

Godette’s relatives said that they are unaware of any issues or problems the young man may have had with anyone. ”He is always indoors, he don’t go nowhere, he ain’t got no children and he always caring for his mother,” the young man’s aunt noted.

Investigators are currently searching the area for the two suspects.