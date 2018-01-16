Man critical after falling from psychiatric hospital building

A twenty year- old is battling for his life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after falling from a dilapidated building he was working on at the New Amsterdam Psychiatric Hospital.

Christopher Singh, of Lot 14, Maida, Corentyne Berbice was employed by a private contractor to demolish the structure at the hospital.

The Father of one was picked up in unconscious stated and rushed over to the New Amsterdam Hospital where his condition was listed as critical.

According to information,at approximately 1530h on Monday , Singh was in the process of removing a beam when he fell to the ground from the second floor. He sustained severe head and internal injuries along with broken bones.

According to the father of the young man, Deonarine Singh, his son has been working with the contractor for the past two weeks.

He told the Guyana Chronicle that he is praying for a full recovery of his elder son.

Relatives are praying that the young man recovers soon.