Illegal Venezuelans wanted to help families back home

NINE Venezuelans were on Monday fined and ordered to be deported to their homeland by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after being charged with entering Guyana illegally.

Martha Lisba, Rosiris Navas, Creyz Martinez, Tovar Francis, Marlenez Sanchez, Scarley Lamus, Zuleiby Grando, Morlenis Moreno and Vanessa Martinez were all charged with entering Guyana illegally, between September, 2017 and January 2018, at Eteringbang, Cuyuni River.

The unrepresented women with the aid of an interpreter, pleaded guilty to the separates charges and were each fined $30,000 or in default will serve four weeks of imprisonment.

The women stressed that they came to Guyana for betterment because of the crisis in Venezuela, and that they wanted to work and send back money for their starving families back home.

Nevertheless the Magistrate ordered that the women, after paying their fines or serving the alternate four weeks in prison, be taken to the nearest port of exit and deported.