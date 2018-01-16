$25M contract signed to complete upgrade of Kitty Market

THE Ministry of Communities has signed a $25 million contract with BML Architects & Engineers Consultancy & Contracting Services, for phase 1 continuation of the rehabilitation of the Kitty Market.

The project is scheduled to commence on the 24th January, 2018 with the scope of works to include: completion of some 15 external stalls; completion of the market clerk’s office and revenue collection section; rehabilitation of the sanitary block; and completion of 10 internal stalls.

The area’s residents and stallholders have been eagerly awaiting the completion of the project since it started in 2016. Town Clerk Royston King noted that of the $200 million allocated by central government to the Georgetown City Council, $50 million has been allocated for the completion of the project.

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, stated that the project is scheduled to be completed in 3 months and will be managed by the Ministry with supervision by the City Council. This is the first intervention by the Ministry in its bid to put a ‘functional’ status to the market.

Mr. King expressed sincere gratitude to the minister and by extension, central government, for the timely intervention.