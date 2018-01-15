Mentally-ill detainee fatally shot

A MENTALLY-ILL man who was arrested on Saturday by a City constable was fatally shot during an escape bid in front of the City Constabulary’s Regent Street, Bourda office, on Sunday.

Marlon Fredricks, 34, a resident of Tiger Bay, Georgetown, was according to reports shot and killed in the presence of his mother who had gone to the outpost to visit him.

On Saturday, a constable stationed at the City Constabulary headquarters, was on patrol when he saw Fredricks who was wanted for questioning on King Street, also in the city.

Upon recognising the constable, Fredricks who was also a vendor, allegedly ran and the patrol vehicle gave chase and caught him on Robb Street, where a scuffle ensued.

In the vicinity of Colours Boutique, the vendor reportedly tried to take away the constable’s 9mm pistol that was in his right-side pants pocket.

As a result, a round was accidentally discharged from the pistol. A police patrol arrived on the scene minutes after and assisted in subduing Fredricks who was subsequently taken into custody by the constabulary.

“He was a mental case for a while now and was even in clinic but stopped going a while now. On Saturday when they were beating him he said since he was one year old people wanted to kill him and that he wanted to die,” one eyewitness said.

Chief Constable Foo confirmed that the incident occurred and that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has been called in to investigate the circumstances that led to the man’s demise. Foo said that preliminary information received indicates that the man fled shortly after the lockup was opened.

Relatives said Fredricks attended St. Joseph’s High School and President’s College.

He had successfully completed eight CXC subjects but had been suffering from a mental condition for quite some time. He was said to be a drug addict who used to buy and sell small items from Chinese shops.

Police said Fredricks who was in custody for assaulting a peace officer and simple larceny, allegedly forced his way outside of the lockup when it was opened to let out another prisoner to use the toilet.

A struggle reportedly ensued between the victim and the lance corporal who tried to restrain him and in the process the prisoner (victim) ran out the outpost and was fatally shot once in the lower back by the lance corporal.

The body is currently at the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem tomorrow.

The service revolver used in the shooting, along with eight live rounds and a spent shell have been handed over to the police. The constabulary officer involved in the shooting is also in police custody assisting with the investigations.