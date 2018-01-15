GuySuCo is the business of the nation

THERE are pivotal moments in a nation’s history that define its moral character, sense of well-being, and sense of mission. These do not necessarily have to be instances that threaten the actual existence of the nation; but they can be described as challenges that will arise to test its better understanding of itself; its strengths as a people, and how well working together, can find solutions to whatever that heightened moment will be.

Taking the positive of togetherness as a national tool of action, can only serve to bring a nation that is polarised such as Guyana, many steps further in its long tortuous journey for unity and togetherness.

We submit that the current situation with regard to the sugar industry is one such opportunity that provides that great platform for all of the nation’s principal leaders and stakeholders to demonstrate what genuine love for country is all about; not in an opportunistic or cosmetic way, but one that demonstrates care and compassion for the workers who are being made redundant – their future well-being, and those of their families.

Instead, what has been displayed is a shocking show of pretence of caring, from those who have been solely responsible for the greatest industrial tragedy of our nation’s history, as they seek to gain political mileage – a continuation of their savage use for decades, of a constituent base for selfish ends.

Supported by voices of a dubious type, as they all seem to jockey for the spot of best critic.

Imagine a government in whose bequest a failed industry finds itself, being criticised for the sum total of all of its ills! This has to be one of the greatest deceptions of our time, by those seeking to exploit the ethnic sensitivities, and fears of the affected workers.

Let us understand this important fact. GuySuCo is an indelible print of the national socio-economic-cultural landscape of this nation that has been battered to a halt by a two-pronged duo, of political party and union.

But it has to be salvaged, because the livelihoods of so many are involved. What must be reminded is that no amount of political deception will provide the sugar workers with the wherewithal for a continuation of their lives, and those of their families and the continued viability of their respective communities.

Criticisms for criticism sake will not provide the answer, either. It is only a pooling together of all the requisite talents from all the sectors that will offer any solid hope for our sugar workers.

What is so difficult in the coming together of those who can assist in this urgent regard, in working together with the government to give sugar workers a viable life after sugar?

It would seem that the only interest that is constantly bellowed is the loss of business for those commercial entities in the sugar communities. But, what about the lives of the workers who have to provide for their families? Would it not be sensible to ensure their transition to a safer economic ground, so that all can be assured of a continuity of livelihoods? Only working together with all concerned can make this possible.

Already, Secure Livelihoods Programmes are being established that will offer sugar workers a range of new skills. Such a strategy can be better fortified for the desired ends, with further inputs from our trade schools, and technical vocational institutions. We are certain that this will be forthcoming, as well as assistance from other skills trainers.

At this point, we must ask where is the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) whose input in the debacle of the sugar industry is well documented. Where is their plan of action, as the former administration that managed this once proud national industry? By failing to submit such a document, they can be seen as abandoning a grave national responsibility.

Remember, that GuySuCo is the business of the nation. But it has to be managed efficiently for its proper benefit.