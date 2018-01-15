GDF rank identified as motorcycle bandit

A 23-year-old Guyana Defence Force (GDF) lance corporal and his accomplice were arrested Saturday night in connection with a GY$5.5M armed robbery that occurred on January 11, 2017.

According to the Guyana Police Force, a gun and nine live rounds of ammunition as well as a number of items have been seized from the soldier’s home at Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown.

A 67-year-old female relative, who was at home, provided useful information that led to the arrest of the soldier and him being handed over to police.

Reports indicate that a black motorcycle with registration CH 8396 and a bag containing army clothing were also found.

Residents in the community identified the soldier as Jamal Hazel and his accomplice as a shopkeeper of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.

“Police acting on information went to the home of one of the suspects who resided at Middle Road, La Penitence; he was not at home, but a 67- year-old old female relative was, and a search revealed an unlicensed pistol with nine live rounds, five cellular phones and a motorcycle,” police said in a press statement.

The female was taken in custody and based on further information obtained, the La Penitence suspect who was identified as an active member of the Joint Services, was located and handed over to the police by his superiors. He has since admitted to the commission of the crime and named an accomplice who has also been taken into custody. Investigations are in progress.