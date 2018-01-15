Farmer questioned over murder of Pomeroon men

As the police at Charity on the Essequibo Coast investigate the shooting of two Pomeroon farmers , another farmer was in the vicinity of the incident , was grilled on Monday by investigators.

Ambrose “Jadge” Baharally, 28,a farmer of Grant Stelling Hope,Lower Pomeroon River and his best friend , Martin Godette,23, a farmer of Friendship Canal,Lower Pomeroon River were killed by gunmen on Sunday afternoon.

Relatives of Godette told the Guyana Chronicle from Charity that the police questioned a man who may have witnessed what transpired at the scene of the shooting.

An aunt of Godette told the Guyana Chronicle that the death of the young man , who is the only son of his parents , has left the community in a state of shock.

Godette is the son of a popular headteacher at Friendship , Lower Pomeroon.”We don’t want any problems, we just want to have him rest in peace ,” the woman said between sobs.

She said Godette’s mother received a call an hour after the shooting and was told that her son was critically injured. Relatives subsequently travelled to Charity late on Sunday afternoon ; the bodies were brought to the area around 2000hrs.

Police said the two men sustained gunshot wounds to their heads at Grant Stelling Hope ,Lower Pomeroon River. The suspects later fled the scene by boat.

Investigators are currently searching the area for the two suspects.