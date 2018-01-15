Big cat stalks White Water

RESIDENTS of the North West District village of White Water are on edge after a large cat, suspected to be a jaguar, tried to enter a family’s home on Saturday night.

Reports are that around 22:30hrs on Saturday, the cat was heard outside the home of a family and minutes later, it attempted to gain entry.

An alarm was raised and residents gathered at the house as some persons contemplated hunting down the animal. The village is located close to the Venezuelan border.

According to reports, the cat has so far killed several fowls and dogs in the area and families are hesitant to send their children to school which is some distance from their homes.

A resident noted that last week, several children could not attend school because of the lonely path they normally have to walk on their way to the institution.

Villagers are of the opinion that the cat may have been roaming close to the village over the past two weeks, as several wood-cutters who were out in the forest last week had observed the fresh tracks known to be made by such an animal.