Biases must not overcome objectivity

–President says professional media corps must have ability to discipline errant members

PERSONAL bias must not overcome objectivity, President David Granger said as he contends that a professional media corps must have the ability to discipline its members when they go out of line or when they tend to breach media ethics.

He expressed these comments while addressing members of the media and government officials at his annual media brunch hosted at State House on Sunday morning.

The President pointed to the role of the local media watchdog, the Guyana Press Association (GPA), in providing guidance and instruction to errant members.

President Granger recounted that at last year’s event, he spoke of the media being founded on the pillars of professional education, social responsibility and its ability to discipline its errant members.

He said persons who enter the profession should be cautioned against vulgarity, noting that it is the duty of editors to protect the public from same.

The President, who started his professional career in the media at the Guyana Graphic before joining the military, said he feels close to the GPA, noting that the annual engagement is a sign of acknowledgement of the “important role of the media in the society”. “We need a professional press corps,” he said.

The President added that -he always felt that the media is an important profession and should be assisted by the government; to assist in the development in its professional role. He said no government can work with a docile media community, as he noted his commitment to assist the media financially as regards its development.

While speaking on the social responsibility of the media, he said one must acknowledge that every person has some degree of bias but it is the duty of journalists to suppress such bias and to be objective.

The President also spoke of the government’s green initiative, citing its importance to the economy.

“Unless Guyana takes certain steps, we are going to suffer,” he said, adding that the coastal zones, wildlife and the indigenous people can be impacted if the country is not prepared.

Vice-President of the Guyana Press Association (GPA), Zoisa Fraser called on the President to ensure frequent interactions with the media in more formal settings.

She made the call against the backdrop of the theme for World Press Freedom Day, 2018, which is “Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and the Rule of Law”.

Fraser told the gathering that the media watchdog remains committed to initiating training programmes for its members and that it proposes to intensify such efforts, particularly in view of funding it received for such a purpose.

“The GPA proposes to widen its mandate and training capacity in the coming years to ensure that a professional media corps becomes a permanent feature in this growing democracy. In the coming years we wish to expand training, especially on oil and gas,” Fraser said.

She added that as a key stakeholder, the local media need to benefit increasingly from more exposure to issues about the country’s borders.

As such, the GPA she said, is seeking the support of the President in facilitating greater understanding and appreciation of Guyana’s border locations, especially the western boundary.

“We specifically ask that you use your esteemed office to have the Guyana Defence Force facilitate visits by groups of media personnel to that border area during this year,” she noted.

Fraser said this move “will undoubtedly aid in creating a better understanding by us and the wider Guyanese community who may never get an opportunity to visit that area”.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo; Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge; Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan; Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock; Minister of State Joseph Harmon; Attorney General Basil Williams; and Finance Minister Winston Jordan were among several government officials who graced the event.