Autopsy confirms vendor was shot in his back

As a City Constabulary lance corporal remains in police custody in connection with the fatal shooting of 34 year-old Marlon Fredericks, a post-mortem (PM) examination which was performed on the man’s body pointed to his cause of death as complication to the lower back due to gunshot wound.

The man’s body has since been handed over to relatives for burial. The PM was performed by Government Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh on Monday morning.

The Lance Corporal was taken into police custody following the fatal shooting of the Tiger Bay resident which occurred about 13:15h on Sunday outside of the City Constabulary Outpost on Regent Street ,Bourda.

Fredericks , a Regent Street vendor was said to be mentally unstable , was reportedly shot in the presence of his mother who went to visit him at the time.

He was shot following a struggle between him and the lance corporal who tried to restrain him at the Outpost on Sunday. A public outcry has since seen calls for the shooter to be placed before the courts.