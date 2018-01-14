US$75,000 wind turbine to be commissioned soon

IN keeping with the government’s “green” agenda, popular Berbice businessman Haresh Narine “Chinee” Sugrim will commission his US$75,000 wind turbine at Skeldon Line Path, before the end of this month.

“The reason why we buy it is because the government said they want a country powered by clean and “green” energy… they said they need more power and want people to supply power to the grid,” the businessman said.

He noted that the turbine, which is one of the first of its kind in Guyana, was purchased two years ago as part of his plan to provide electricity for his newly opened Classic Hotel and Theatre at Line Path.

His intention is to power the hotel and sell the remaining power to the government.

“I have written numerous letters to the Ministry of [Public] Infrastructure and the relevant authorities to buy the electricity, but I did not receive any response,” said the businessmen.

The turbine can power areas in Skeldon, Corriverton and Crabwood Creek and is expected to be commissioned within January 18 to 24, 2018, once President David Granger accepts his invitation to attend.

“A lot of people will invest in similar projects when they see how effective and efficient this is… I believe once the government buys into this, it will be less burden to them because it is natural air and less fuel,” he said.

Sugrim had no challenges in setting up the turbine, but noted that it is situated next to a part of the seawall in need of repairs.

Since the coalition government was elected to office in 2015, it has adopted a “green” agenda. Recently, the Ministry of the Presidency had secured US$1.5M (GY$ 300 million) to finance development of the Green State Development Strategy (GSDS).

The financing was approved by the Steering Committee of the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund, following the submission of a detailed proposal and work plan.

Development of the GSDS is expected to be completed by June this year.

Nationwide consultations and stakeholders’ feedback will guide the development of the seven major themes of the strategy: 1) Green inclusive, structural transformation; 2) Sustainable management of natural resources; 3) Energy – transition towards renewable energy; 4)Resilient infrastructure and spatial development; 5)Human development and well-being; 6)Governance and institutional foundations; and, 7) International cooperation, trade and investment.

In his recent address to the Parliament, President David Granger had disclosed that budgetary measures would include renewable energy generation and improved energy efficiency – key initiatives to his administration’s “green” agenda.

“Guyana’s future is linked to renewable energy generation and increased use of energy-efficient technologies. We will graduate our economy increasingly towards greater renewable energy use across all sectors of Guyana. Government buildings will be powered eventually by renewable energy sources, and will utilise energy-efficient technologies. Incentives will be offered to the private sector to follow the government’s lead,” the president said.