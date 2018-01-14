Sandra Adams laid to rest

Draped in the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) party flag was the white casket of its Central Executive member Sandra Adams, who was laid to rest on Saturday in her home town Linden.

Standing at the four corners of her casket throughout the service were representatives of the Region 10 PNCR women’s arm. In her death, they stood up for her as she stood up for them and selflessly and courageously fought for their justice and development while alive.

Bringing more emphasis on her altruistic service to her party, her government, her region and home town were the many tributes laced with tears and heartfelt words on how the town of Linden has indeed lost a colossal and monumental figure, who according to Regional Chairman Renis Morian would take several persons to fill the void of losing her.

Adams was hailed as a catalyst who led the charge for development, who never backed down from opposition, who served out of pure desire for betterment of the people. The mark she has left is indeed an indelible one, as hundreds braved the boiling midday sun to pay their last respects at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

In attendance were President David Granger and wife Sandra Granger, who led a huge ministerial delegation to the mining town. The delegation included Ministers Joseph Harmon, Basil Williams, Volda Lawrence, Simona Broomes, Amna Ally, Annette Ferguson, Winston Felix, Sydney Allicock and Ronald Bulkan, among others. Members of the Central Executive Committee of the PNCR also came out in their numbers to bid farewell to their late comrade, who began her service to the party at age 17.

Regional officials including Regional Chairman Renis Morian and Linden outgoing Mayor Carwyn Holland were also in attendance, along with municipal and regional councillors. Several mayors and regional officials also journeyed to Linden as well as other top government officials. They were joined by the many Lindeners, including the common man on the street who were all impacted in some way by the late Adams who was described as a people person who fought for those who had no voice.

In his address, President David Granger revealed that Adams was the right woman to serve her community, party and country, and as a result of this, she was rightfully rewarded with her recent Medal of Service award.

“She was a good gift for our party, our community and country… i readily recognised her sincerity, her strength and her commitment,” the President said. Granger reminisced campaigning with Adams in communities up the Demerara and Berbice Rivers and how she continued to show interest in these riverine communities after the coalition’s victory.

Granger reiterated that she was not a competitor, but a comrade as her only concern was the development of Linden.

IN VALUABLE

“Sandra Adams had three great loves, her family, her party and the Linden community. Her national award was well deserved…. I would be the happiest party leader in the western hemisphere, if I had one Sandra Adams in every region in Guyana,” he said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Minister Volda Lawrence, who represented the party’s women’s arm. In tears, Lawrence said, “Sandra was an indefatigable woman of action… a woman of strength and resilience who dedicated her life to interacting with the people at the grassroots, to addressing their concerns and to making a significant impact on their lives.”

Lawrence said Adams was always eloquent and vocal and worked selflessly for the party until she was recently elected to the Central Executive level. “She was a committed worker and not a talker,” the minister affirmed to the applause of the audience.

Both Mayor of Linden and Regional Chairman of Region 10 expressed how Adams’s death threw the region into a state of sadness as she had such a huge impact on its administration and development of the Community Development Councils many of which she had formed. Speaking on behalf of the CDC, National Director Eugene Gilbert said Adams always pushed for development of the various communities.

Taking on the great task of eulogising Adams’s life was her sister Marilyn Sinclair, who spoke of Sandra from a baby being someone who fought for what she believed was right and gave her siblings the time of their lives when she was disadvantaged. This attitude was then reflected in her academic and career lives and was transitioned into her political life, in which she expressed interest after getting involved in community projects at a very young age.

BORN FOR POLITICS

“Sandra was a people person, born for politics. Her determination shifted the political trajectory when she returned home… she was a catalyst for change,” her sister articulated. Adams wore many hats. These included the principal political secretary and member of the Central Executive Committee of the PNCR and also chairman of the Region 10 arm.

She was Deputy Director of the CDC, regional councillor, chairman of the Local Government Committee and chairman of the Board of Guardians. She was a former Member of Parliament who served from 1997 to 2006. Adams left to mourn her children Deron Montrose and Delroy Anthony; grandchildren Dericia and Dariana Anthony; siblings, Minister Valerie Patterson-Yearwood, Frank Mackenzie, Marilyn Sinclair, Robert, Berthyle, Royston and Marcia Adams; other relatives and friends and the entire Linden community who sang lustily to the words of the song, “You left us, just when we needed you most.”