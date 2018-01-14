Linden robbery suspects arrested in Georgetown

–ex-policeman among three held

Following a daring robbery committed on a miner on Old Year’s Day at Republic Avenue, McKenzie,Linden diligent work by the Guyana Police Force has led to the arrest of the alleged suspects in Festival City in Georgetown .

The robbery , which was captured on closed circuit television cameras, led to an intensive collaborative work between detectives of Linden,CID Headquarters,Georgetown and the East Coast of Demerara.

The suspects , one of whom is an ex policeman , have been positively identified by the victim on Saturday during and identification parade. Miner , Trava Campbell, of Mackenzie, Linden was robbed of a quantify of jewellery by three men.

The police also impounded a motor car which was stolen during the commission of a robbery at Better Hope,East Coast Demerara on December 30th last. It was found in possession of the suspects when they were arrested.

The police also discovered a fake registration which was produced by one of the suspects for the said vehicle.

The suspects , who reside at Unity Place, North Ruimveldt are scheduled to be placed on several identification parades within the next few days in relation to several carjackings.