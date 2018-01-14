ARROWPOINT –The Ultimate Eco Adventure

I MENTIONED several times that I plan to be more intentional in 2018. I decided for the first weekend I needed to be in a place to get my mind, body and soul in alignment for a year of explosive growth. Arrow Point Eco Resort and Adventure Tours was a perfect choice. I have not experienced total relaxation like this in a while.

On one of the days, I read `ABUNDANT NOW’ by Lisa Nichols in the hammock and enjoyed the breeze and went into a trance-like sleep. The calm atmosphere motivated me to complete my chapter for an upcoming anthology and continue writing for my next book, `Beyond the Runway’.

This was my third visit to this eco-paradise located on the left bank of the Kamini Creek in the Santa Aratak Mission. This mission started about 150 years ago by the Anglican Church and the inhabitants are predominately Arawak, which was the tribe my grandma came from and I think my foster dad too.

To think of it this idea was birthed out of a thought to have a place to get together with family and friends. “One day I was flying over the area and saw this strip of land that totally fascinated me. We were living in the city and I wanted my sons to grow and experience the rough part of life so I explored this beautiful Amerindian reservation and that is how Arrow Point was born.” What started as an out of town retreat for friends and family over 20 years ago eventually was converted to a commercial entity.

Maintaining the Indigenous theme is one of the interesting features at Arrow Point. The palm roofs are visible on the main house and some of the cabins. The cabins are all self-contained, clean and comfortable. Bird watching, kayaking, swimming, beach volleyball, jungle walking and jungle riding are some of the options you have.

The water is not very deep which caters to children because lots of families visit for the day trips. It was great to see Mr Seepersaud Maraj and family, who is a local legend in gold jewellery creation, enjoying the resort. They mentioned that it was their third visit so they are as captivated as many other visitors including myself. Dinner around the bonfire is something special to look forward to, especially when the moon is out.

While travelling up the picturesque creek, Captain Gouveia told his boat captain, Derek, to stop at Chinatown and I was taken aback. I said “Gerry you are serious about a Chinatown here” and he was. He explained that during a revolt in China over 150 years ago, Sir James Hope facilitated the evacuation of many affluent Chinese to Guyana but approximately 80 settled in this area and the numbers increased over the years.

They resided in that area for years operating steam engines to produce charcoal and they also cultivated the land. The settlement was called Hope Town after Sir James Hope. Wo Tai Kam was the leader of the group and the people were loyal to him. From what I was told, many Chinese families in Guyana and Trinidad can trace back their ancestry to Hopetown. Debbie Gouveia, who is the wife of Gerry Gouveia, can attest this about her own family. There is a massive gravesite there presently.

I learnt some history that day. I also learnt that Roraima Group of Companies takes their corporate social responsibility seriously because they contribute to the well-being of the neighbouring Amerindian villages.

I must mention that I have not had any meals there that were not delicious and my compliments go to Sharon who navigates that kitchen with ease. Visitors can watch their meals being prepared in a homelike setting. I met some British people and an American who were immersed in the beautiful nature that we take for granted in our rich, beautiful homeland Guyana. I must thank Elwin who is one of the hospitable staff for teaching me to operate an outboard engine and I have pics to prove it lol.

Make a pledge to visit somewhere in Guyana you have not visited before the end of 2018

