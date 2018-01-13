Police destroy Berbice River ganja fields

Approximately twenty-five thousand cannabis plants were destroyed by the police on Friday during a drug eradication exercise on the Berbice River.

Police said the operation was conducted at the villages of DeVeldt and Tabali.

According to the police , the drug eradication operation was undertaken on approximately four acres of cultivated cannabis plants ,ranging in heights from one foot to five feet.

The plants were photographed and destroyed by fire along with two camps and in excess of one hundred kilograms of dried cannabis . No arrests made.

Investigators are currently in the process of tracing the ownership of the lands with a view of instituting changes.