Man injured while attempting to disarm City Constable

It was high drama on Robb Street on Saturday morning after a vendor , who was wanted by the police , attempted to disarm a City Constable during an attempt to arrest him.

The constable and the vendor , Tiger Bay resident Marlon Fredericks , sustained injuries about their bodies during a scuffle and were later hospitalised.

Reports indicate that the constable , who is stationed at City Constable Headquarters, was on patrol on King Street in the city when he saw the vendor . The man was wanted for questioning in relation to a report of assault and simple larceny.

Upon recognizing the constable, the vendor allegedly ran through several streets and the patrol vehicle gave chase and caught-up with him in Robb Street where a scuffle ensued between the man and the constable.

The vendor attempted to grab the constable’s gun and in the process a round was discharged. Ranks of a passing police patrol later came to the assistance of the constable.

Both men were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for treatment as the police investigates the matter.