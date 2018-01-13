Gov’t approves hiring top-notch tourism marketing strategist

–among major multi-million-dollar contracts given the nod

AMONG nine multi-million dollar contracts awarded by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), US$95,000 has been awarded to Acron Tourism Consulting Limited for the procurement of digital marketing services, Minister of State Joseph Harmon disclosed on Friday.

The development of digital marketing services by the Ministry of Business is intended to boost Guyana’s exposure as a tourist destination through an integrated marketing campaign, branded experiences and a social media approach, said Harmon.

He told reporters at a post-Cabinet press briefing that the contract awardee is well qualified to undertake the project after being previously involved in a five-year consultancy to develop a tourism marketing plan, the rebranding of destination Guyana and the production of Destination Guyana videos for Guyana.

Harmon told reporters that a contract to the tune of US$77,000 to Anatol Institute of Research and Social Sciences has been approved to conduct community needs and assets assessment and develop community safety plans under the Ministry of Public Security.

Meanwhile, KD Enterprise has been awarded $25.7M for the procurement of two ventilators for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

For the procurement of resource kits for the Hinterland Employment Youth Services (HEYS) programme of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Starr Computers Incorporated has been awarded a contract valued at $17,593,500.

Under the Ministry of Communities, several contracts have been awarded for the construction of heavy-duty bridges. For the construction of a heavy-duty greenheart bridge at Yawong in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) J and R General Construction Service has been awarded a contract to the tune of $17,800,320.00.

Also, the Handel Garnett Construction Firm has been awarded $24,931,100 for the construction of a heavy-duty greenheart bridge at Kawa in Region Eight as well, while Salim Yusuf Contracting Services was awarded a contract valued at $24,650,240 for the construction of a heavy-duty greenheart bridge at Tusenen, again in Region Eight.

An additional $18,101,320 was awarded to J and R Construction Service for the construction of a heavy-duty greenheart bridge at Maiparu, also in Region Eight.

Additionally, $21,000,000 was awarded to J.R. Ranch Incorporated for effecting emergency repairs to the Hunt Oil stretch of road along the Annai to Lethem corridor; that contract falls under the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.