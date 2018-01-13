Dookie proceeds on annual leave

–probe into whisky bust completed; now awaiting ‘legal advice’

EMBATTLED Deputy Superintendent of Police, Motie Dookie has proceeded on his annual vacation leave as of Thursday.

His going on leave follows the completion of a police probe, a report on which has been sent for legal advice.

Dookie had been temporarily posted to the Strategic Planning Unit after his arrest around Christmastime following a bust in which 30 cases of smuggled Johnnie Walker whisky were found on a bus in which he was travelling in Berbice.

He and the driver were reportedly the only occupants of the minibus.

Prior to his fall from grace, Dookie, who was initially placed under close arrest, was the Commander of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Guyana Police Force.

According to initial reports, the senior officer had indicated that there were only 10 cases of whisky in the minibus, and that they were intended for use at ‘a party.’

However, a thorough search of the minibus revealed there were in fact 30 cases, and they were all seized.

Dookie, who is based at Police Headquarters in the city, was not permitted by his commanding officer to leave Georgetown.

The man and his relatives had disputed reports that he had escaped from the custody of ranks of the Whim Police Station shortly after his arrest.

His wife had also claimed that he had asked the driver of the vehicle for a ride to Georgetown when it was stopped by the police.

Two months ago, Dookie took over responsibility of the SWAT unit. His predecessor was transferred after his service firearm and vehicle were allegedly stolen from him on October 2, 2017 while on the Industry Seawall, East Coast Demerara in the company of a female.