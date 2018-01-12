Unidentified man hospitalised

A YOUNG man of Indian ancestry was Monday admitted to the Male Surgical Ward of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation in an unconscious state after being involved in a motor vehicular accident in Georgetown.

The man appears to be between ages 28 – 32 and is about 5’ 2” tall. He is slightly bearded and has thick black eye brows and sports a tattoo on the upper right arm.

He was clad in a red jersey marked ‘D & G Gabanna’ on the front and a pair of black trunks marked ‘FASHIONS’ on both sides.

When seen by this newspaper, he remained fully unconscious; his head was wrapped in bandage and he was being administered with what appeared to be fluid by way of the nostrils.

Based on information received, as at 16:30hrs, his relatives had not yet received word of his involvement in the accident.