Guyanese man missing in Florida

The authorities in Palm Beach , Florida are searching for a Guyanese man who has not been seen since December 31 , 2017.

According to the Palm Beach Post , Sean Seebarran, 33, was last seen on Vilma Lane in suburban West Palm Beach on the last day of 2017.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Seebarran is from New York and his family, who also lives there, has not heard from him in several days, which is unlike him. His distraught mother has since travelled to Florida in search of him.

Seebarran is a former student of the University of Guyana. He is also a former employee of the Ministry of Education.