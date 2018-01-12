Farmer injured by falling tree

HENRY Jaccobs, 63, a farmer of Baramita, North West, Region One, remains warded at the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he is being treated for fractured legs and other abrasions, after a tree fell on him two Fridays ago.

The sextagenarian who lives with his wife, Rosa Jardy and one son at their Baramita home, claims he was working on his farm, felling (cutting) a tree to get fire-wood when the tree fell and injured him.

He is unable to say how long he remained in that position or who rescued him and took him to hospital.

When he regained consciousness, he was on a bed at the Baramita Hospital, North West Region and was later air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in the city.

Both his legs are in cast, in addition to which, he is fitted with a corset cast around his chest and abdomen and remains immobile.

Jaccobs has no relatives in the city and so, has no personal effects.

He has absolutely nothing. Asked if anyone has ever come to see him, he quietly replied: “Only the nurses and doctors.” Jaccobs expressed gratitude to a nurse in the ward who gave him a large bottle of Tropical Mist drinking water which is all he has and is drinking it sparingly.

The patient would also like to ask Nurse Hilton at the Baramita Hospital to get a message to his grandson, asking him to travel to the city so he can be of help to him for the remainder of his period of hospitalisation.