609 passengers in line for refund

…as gov’t initiates process to tap Dynamic Airways $40M Bond

THE Public Infrastructure Ministry has initiated the process to access a bond for the sum of US$200,000 as it takes the necessary steps to refund passengers who were affected when Dynamic International Airways ended its operations here last year.

The US$200,000 or GUY$40M was lodged by Dynamic International Airways, LLC, in collaboration with their local handling agent, Roraima Airways Inc.

On Thursday, the Public Infrastructure Ministry confirmed that the funds will be used to refund passengers in Guyana who purchased tickets to travel on the airline, provided that they have not been able to use the whole or part of same to travel.

“Roraima Airways Inc. has submitted to the MOPI, a list of six hundred and nine (609) passengers who are eligible for the refund. The MOPI will publish the names of the eligible passengers in the local press, and details for these individuals to uplift their refunds,” the ministry explained in a press statement on Thursday. The refund for the 604 passengers will amount to just over US$189,000.

It added too that passengers eligible for a refund whose names are not published are asked to contact Roraima Airways Inc. to access same. Additionally, the ministry is assuring the affected passengers that the ministry is working assiduously to have the process expedited.

Rabindranauth Singh, who had booked with the North Carolina –based air carrier for his son, Christopher Singh to travel in November 2017, said he is pleased that soon, he will be refunded, though it has been more than three months since the airlines closed down here.

Singh recalled that he had purchased a ticket from a travel agency in the city at cost of US$740 for his son to travel with Dynamic Airways in November, 2017. The ticket, he noted, however was purchased a mere three weeks before news broke that the airline was closing down on October 3, 2017.

Left with no other choice than to re-book, Singh said he was forced to purchase another ticket, this time at US$1000, from another airline so that Christopher could have attended his brother’s wedding in November. “I am happy that we will get the money, that is the main thing,” Singh Snr told this newspaper.

Debra Marshall, who had purchased a ticket for her husband Wainwright Marshall, in September, 2017 said she is pleased that soon she will be refunded. Marshall said while her husband was able to travel in September on the ticket, he was unable to return in November as planned because of the closure of the airline. He returned in December using another carrier. “It was a lot of running around, but I am glad that the money will be paid soon because I can do with it right now,” she said.

The travel agency operating out of Georgetown had booked several passengers to travel with Dynamics before its closure, and many were affected.

She said after months of trying to acquire the necessary answers, a representative from Roraima Airways made contact with the agency and indicated that refunds will be made before the end of January. In July, 2017 the carrier had announced that it had filed a voluntary Chapter 11 petition with the United States Bankruptcy Court.

It was the carrier’s intention to continue its operations here but its principals restructured plans did not work out as planned. The airline noted that its decision to file for bankruptcy protection followed upon litigation matters, resulting from Hajj flights the airline operated in 2014 for Air India.