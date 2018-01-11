Several injured in Thursday afternoon accident

Several persons were injured on Thursday afternoon after the driver of a speeding route 44 minibus lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a canal.

The bus , bearing registration BWW 1243 ,was plying the Buxton/Georgetown route when the driver allegedly drove through the traffic light along the Rupert Craig Highway , close to Sheriff Street . In the process , the minibus clipped the side of a canter truck and ran off the roadway.

Public spirited citizens responded to the accident and assisted by transporting the injured passengers to the hospital.