Korner Kick accountant was murdered-autopsy

POLICE Divisional Commander, Marlon Chapman, on Wednesday afternoon told the Guyana Chronicle that the post-mortem (PM) examination conducted on the body Tevin Parris indicates that the man’s death was not consistent with suicide.

Police subsequently noted in a statement that the autopsy, which was performed by Government Pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh revealed that Parris died as a result of a single gunshot, where the warhead entered his right nostril and exited the middle of the head. It was not self-inflicted, the police said.

The body was handed over to relatives for burial. The 21-year-old accountant of the popular Korner Kick bar was found in his home in Garnett Street in the city on Monday morning.

Following the discovery of the man’s body, relatives maintained that the young man was murdered. Chapman said the police are treating Parris’ death as a homicide and investigations into the matter are ongoing. Reports indicate that Parris was living alone in the building and he was last seen alive by his uncle on Sunday.

On Monday his cousin, Allister Parris, who is the owner of Korner Kick Bar located at Lime and Bent streets, tried contacting him via his cell phone, but was unsuccessful. As a result he decided to visit the young man at home. The cousin, who has a key to the building, entered and found the accountant lying motionless on his bed. Parris’ hand was clutching a 9mm pistol and there was blood on a pillow next to the body. The man’s cousin quickly summoned the police. The area was cordoned off and, according to relatives, a spent shell was found under the body and there was no forced entry into the building.