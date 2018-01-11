Cocaine gang smashed

…four Colombians among eight charged with narco-trafficking

FOLLOWING a recent cocaine bust in the Pomeroon River, eight persons — including four Colombians and a Venezuelan — appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Wednesday, charged for cocaine trafficking.

Gavin Adams is charged with trafficking 11.410 kilograms of cocaine between September 1, 2017 and January 2, 2018 at Grant Woodland, Pomeroon. He denied the charge and was remanded to prison until January 29, when he will reappear at the Charity Magistrates Court.

Meanwhile, Yeison Sanchez, 27; Jesus Ameya,52; Reginaldo Jaramillo,36; Wilinton Reyes,36 all Colombians along with Guyanese national, Ian Matthias, 38 and Troy Piper,23 both of Moruca were jointly charged with aiding Adams to traffic narcotics.

They were charged with aiding Gavin Adams to traffic 11.410 kilograms of cocaine between September 1, 2017 and January 2, 2018 at Grant Woodland, Pomeroon. The men were remanded to prison until January 29 and the matter has been transferred to the Charity Magistrates Court.

Sanchez’s reputed wife, Angelica Malave, a Venezuelan was charged with aiding her husband and Adams to traffic the cocaine and also for overstaying in Guyana. The charge against Malave alleges that September 1, 2017 and January 2, 2018 at Barrow’s Avenue, Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, she aided Gavin Adams and Yeison Sanchez to traffic 11.410 kilograms of cocaine. The woman, who was represented by attorney Mark Conway, pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to prison until January 24.

Malave was further charged with overstaying in Guyana from November 18, 2017 to January 2, 2018, after being granted to stay until November 17, 2017. She confessed to the charge and was fined $30,000 or four weeks imprisonment.

According to reports, on January 2, police raided the home of Gavin Adams at Grant Woodland, Pomeroon. It is reported that Adams took ranks into a bedroom where the cocaine was being stored and gave a detailed report on how the drug got into the building and confessed. The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) participated in the operation

Meanwhile, based upon information, the police went to 288, Barrow’s Avenue Republic Park, East Bank Demerara and apprehended Malave. Also, the police managed to seize US$87,134, Bs.F$1,081,605, COL$201,000, REAL$7,362 and GUY$82,820.